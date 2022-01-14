Linker Coin Price Reaches $0.0724 on Top Exchanges (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last week, Linker Coin has traded up 26% against the US dollar. One Linker Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0724 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. Linker Coin has a total market cap of $8.16 million and $4,528.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00059364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Linker Coin

Linker Coin (CRYPTO:LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

