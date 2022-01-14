Liquity USD Achieves Market Cap of $720.49 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $720.49 million and $9.28 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD (CRYPTO:LUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

