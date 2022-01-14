Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Hits $0.0421

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $115,870.44 and $82.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 52.2% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,010.95 or 1.00123213 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00092790 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007547 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00032604 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00035784 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.80 or 0.00665304 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

