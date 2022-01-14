Loki Price Hits $0.56 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,965.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.51 or 0.07644492 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.84 or 0.00334776 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.72 or 0.00904731 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011365 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00074705 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.60 or 0.00522739 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.46 or 0.00261742 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.