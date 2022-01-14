Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.32

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.32 and traded as low as $15.62. Malvern Bancorp shares last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 2,101 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $119.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1,562.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($1.07). Malvern Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1,487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.

