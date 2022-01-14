Mango Markets Market Capitalization Hits $197.50 Million (MNGO)

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Mango Markets has a market cap of $197.50 million and approximately $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mango Markets coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mango Markets has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00062602 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00075259 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.47 or 0.07632772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,629.74 or 0.99218164 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00068223 BTC.

Mango Markets Coin Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

