ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Position Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.18% of ManTech International worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MANT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ManTech International by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,153,000 after purchasing an additional 390,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,996,000 after acquiring an additional 41,143 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 761,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,820,000 after acquiring an additional 75,989 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 534,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,371,000 after purchasing an additional 68,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $73.20 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.92 and its 200-day moving average is $78.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.79.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $637.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

