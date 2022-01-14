Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.24 Million

Brokerages expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to post $12.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.68 million to $12.80 million. Marchex posted sales of $12.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year sales of $52.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.36 million to $53.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $56.90 million, with estimates ranging from $56.20 million to $57.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marchex.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCHX. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Marchex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.20 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. Marchex has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $3.67.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 798,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,785.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Marchex by 41.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,199,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 647,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Marchex by 706.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 113,101 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Marchex by 0.7% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,445,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marchex by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marchex by 17.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marchex (MCHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.