Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 66.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 982,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,990,275 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for 0.9% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.27% of CME Group worth $189,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $449,740,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after purchasing an additional 880,410 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 7,897.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,616,000 after purchasing an additional 792,186 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $119,101,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.82.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.89. The company had a trading volume of 29,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,512. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $177.73 and a one year high of $232.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.38.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

