Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,856 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.2% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Alibaba Group worth $244,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after acquiring an additional 236,236 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 48,985 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $4,520,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 154,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Truist reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.57.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.59. 489,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,475,034. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

