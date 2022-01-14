Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 91,078 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,369,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91,078 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 2.8% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.57% of S&P Global worth $581,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,499,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $859,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.90.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $4.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $432.09. 30,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,034. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $462.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.