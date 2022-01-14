Meme Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.13 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar. One Meme coin can now be bought for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.57 or 0.00331824 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00019092 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008366 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003019 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00016795 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Meme

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

