Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will report sales of $43.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.20 million and the highest is $46.00 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $46.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year sales of $177.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $175.60 million to $180.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $167.83 million, with estimates ranging from $163.50 million to $174.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.13 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 30.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

MBWM stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.08. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $37.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

In related news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the second quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 60.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 89.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 103.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

