Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €10.17 ($11.55).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.07) price target on Metro in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($10.91) price target on Metro in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on Metro in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.66) price target on Metro in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on Metro in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Metro stock opened at €10.20 ($11.59) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €11.03 and a 200-day moving average of €11.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.16. Metro has a 52 week low of €10.10 ($11.48) and a 52 week high of €13.00 ($14.77). The stock has a market cap of $30.35 million and a P/E ratio of -66.88.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

