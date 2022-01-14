Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.25% of Midland States Bancorp worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,434,000 after buying an additional 221,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after purchasing an additional 120,774 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 839.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,080,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,262,000 after purchasing an additional 30,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $34,771.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,055 shares of company stock worth $353,997 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

MSBI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.14. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.49%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

