Minter Network (BIP) Price Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Minter Network has a total market cap of $14.85 million and $13,714.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Minter Network has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.90 or 0.00187930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00063794 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.36 or 0.00212239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00045833 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00074243 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,315,116,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,109,907,218 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

