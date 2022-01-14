Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Tops $60.17 on Major Exchanges (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $12.06 million and approximately $375,181.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for approximately $60.17 or 0.00139785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00063794 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00074243 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.56 or 0.07674115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,949.55 or 0.99771071 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00069351 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 200,429 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

