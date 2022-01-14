Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $8.21 Million Stock Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,235 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.19% of Stitch Fix worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFIX. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SFIX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.05.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.27. The stock had a trading volume of 182,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,882. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.66 and a beta of 1.78.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 37,383 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $663,174.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $1,079,464.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,744,286 shares of company stock worth $38,943,519 and have sold 153,444 shares worth $4,938,060. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

