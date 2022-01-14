Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Down to $210.17

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $210.17, but opened at $203.32. Moderna shares last traded at $207.23, with a volume of 54,822 shares.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.81.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $82.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.30 and a 200 day moving average of $320.72.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total transaction of $3,005,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total transaction of $1,851,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 395,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,818,640. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

