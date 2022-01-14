Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Down to $210.17

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $210.17, but opened at $203.32. Moderna shares last traded at $207.23, with a volume of 54,822 shares.
MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.81.
The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $82.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.30 and a 200 day moving average of $320.72.
In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total transaction of $3,005,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total transaction of $1,851,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 395,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,818,640. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
