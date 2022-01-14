Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on MONDY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Mondi to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.13.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

