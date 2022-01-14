MONK Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,253.00 (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. MONK has a market cap of $1.11 million and $4,253.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for $0.0854 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MONK has traded 67.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009280 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015696 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

