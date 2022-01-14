Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) shares fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $57.52 and last traded at $57.52. 17 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 219,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.47.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEG. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.23.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,371,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Risi Field acquired 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.71 per share, with a total value of $499,865.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,768 shares of company stock valued at $13,610,565 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 45,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

