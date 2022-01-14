mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.55 Million

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2022

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $13.85 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005443 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00060142 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001073 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.
  • Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
  • Fantom (FTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006737 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.