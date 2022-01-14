MurAll Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $53,215.00 (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One MurAll coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. MurAll has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $53,215.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MurAll has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MurAll alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00060142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MurAll Profile

PAINT is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,282,339,179 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

MurAll Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MurAll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MurAll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MurAll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MurAll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.