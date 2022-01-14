Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,417 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Murphy Oil worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $539,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 28.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,860,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,959,000 after acquiring an additional 592,745 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,912,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,202,000 after acquiring an additional 711,924 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.6% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,417,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,116,000 after acquiring an additional 562,643 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MUR opened at $30.67 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MUR. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

