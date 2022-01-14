Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 79,080 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,144,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,080 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $57,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 287,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 564,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,217,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 343.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 45,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 35,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 62,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 22,466 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.57. The stock had a trading volume of 687,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,373,374. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $51.06.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.