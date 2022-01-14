Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,680 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $27,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 109.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Walmart by 6.4% during the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 108,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.96.

WMT stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.31. The stock had a trading volume of 283,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,116,018. The firm has a market cap of $403.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.78. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.