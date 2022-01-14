Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $35.44 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $35,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $516.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $618.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $590.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.67.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

