Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $422.57 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,416,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,339 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.2% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $422,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.76. 1,368,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,679,026. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.56. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

