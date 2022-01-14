Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 933,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,180 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $57,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 148.7% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,050,529. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $57.60 and a 12-month high of $69.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.64.

