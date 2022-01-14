NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Trading Down 3%

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA)’s share price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.78 and last traded at C$5.80. 65,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 104,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.98.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRA. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The stock has a market cap of C$916.71 million and a P/E ratio of -58.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67.

