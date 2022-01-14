National Bank Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stingray Digitl in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$71.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.40 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th.

