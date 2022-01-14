National Express Group (LON:NEX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $245.83

Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 245.83 ($3.34) and traded as high as GBX 263.80 ($3.58). National Express Group shares last traded at GBX 262 ($3.56), with a volume of 1,065,556 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEX shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.62) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.21) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.75) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 340 ($4.62).

The stock has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 240.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 245.83.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

