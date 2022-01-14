Neblio (NEBL) Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00002059 BTC on popular exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $16.47 million and $413,467.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neblio has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00032916 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00018312 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004859 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001843 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,885,921 coins and its circulating supply is 18,579,941 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

