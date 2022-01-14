Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.69

Shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.69 and traded as high as $8.08. Neonode shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 97,805 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.44 million, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 2.14.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Neonode had a negative return on equity of 67.37% and a negative net margin of 92.73%. The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter.
Neonode Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEON)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.
