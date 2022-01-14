Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $132.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $104.50 and a 1-year high of $141.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 97.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 80.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 90.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the third quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

