Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.00.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.
Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $132.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $104.50 and a 1-year high of $141.95.
About Nestlé
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
