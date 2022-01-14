Netcall (LON:NET) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $76.49

Netcall plc (LON:NET)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.49 ($1.04) and traded as low as GBX 68.15 ($0.93). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 68.15 ($0.93), with a volume of 39,678 shares traded.

Separately, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.49) price objective on shares of Netcall in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of £103.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.58.

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

