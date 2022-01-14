NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NPCE. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NeuroPace from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

NPCE opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 16.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08. NeuroPace has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $27.38.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 million. On average, analysts expect that NeuroPace will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

