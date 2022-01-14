Neutrino Dollar 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000462 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000408 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00099020 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000710 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

