New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 21,329 Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Spero Therapeutics worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after acquiring an additional 170,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 50,150 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 47,287 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1,296.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 25,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

In other news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 8,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $116,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,629,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO opened at $11.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $385.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.54. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $22.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.84% and a negative net margin of 454.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

