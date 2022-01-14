New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,249 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 53,493 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of FuelCell Energy worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 26,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 710,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FCEL shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $4.87 on Friday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 4.60.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

