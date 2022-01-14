New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,605 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SunPower by 76.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,342 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in SunPower in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SunPower by 59.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,116 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in SunPower by 106.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in SunPower by 16.7% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 156,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares during the period. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist cut their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised SunPower from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities cut their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $20.11 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

