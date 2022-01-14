New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,682 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,928,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,596,000 after buying an additional 731,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,126,000 after buying an additional 117,694 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after buying an additional 68,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after buying an additional 27,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 29.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 968,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after buying an additional 221,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $50,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $521,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $18.94 on Friday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $393.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.40 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.40%.

OEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

