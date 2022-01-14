New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,681 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 391,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 14,725 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 628,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after buying an additional 214,837 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 22,570 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE PMT opened at $18.24 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.13.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $97,502.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.