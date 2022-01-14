New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of SJW Group worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,730,000 after purchasing an additional 90,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SJW Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,845,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the second quarter valued at $40,684,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its position in SJW Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 587,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,213,000 after acquiring an additional 38,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in SJW Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,175,000 after acquiring an additional 36,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

In related news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $160,242.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SJW opened at $68.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.52. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $73.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $166.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.41 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.