New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,963 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of GMS worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in GMS by 122.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 21,469 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GMS in the second quarter valued at $201,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GMS by 131.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in GMS by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.01.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

GMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

In other news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $486,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $3,322,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,352 shares of company stock worth $4,258,262 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GMS Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

