New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,487 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 100.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 485.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

