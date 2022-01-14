New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.38 Million Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of PJT Partners worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PJT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 7.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 24.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 7.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 19.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

In other PJT Partners news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.73. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.81 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.92.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PJT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.