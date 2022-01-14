New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.45 Million Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,644 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,847,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,701,000 after acquiring an additional 416,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,799,000 after acquiring an additional 269,360 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,470,000 after acquiring an additional 267,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 90.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 536,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,371,000 after acquiring an additional 255,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUS opened at $52.97 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.18.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

NUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

