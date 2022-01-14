New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,212 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Genworth Financial worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 354.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNW stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $4.61.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

